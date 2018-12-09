UPDATE: Snow Emergency Plan Activated for Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties

The Maryland State Police has activated the Snow Emergency Plan for Charles County effective at 1640 hours on December 9th, 2018. Motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution while driving as they may quickly encounter different road conditions throughout Charles County.

Drivers can view the latest road conditions on SHA’s website at www.roads.maryland.gov and clicking “CHART.” Travelers may obtain the latest free traffic and weather information by calling 5-1-1 from a landline or a hands-free mobile device or by logging onto www.MD511.org. Maryland’s 511 service now offers free text and email alerts for most traveled routes through 511Direct – simply register and set your routes and preferences on-line.

_____________________________________________________

The Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County has been placed into effect on December 9, 2018 at 1630 hours. The quick accumulation of snow was the main factor in implementing the plan. Road conditions will be closely monitored and the Snow Emergency Plan will be lifted when the roads are safe for travel. While in effect, motorists are reminded of the following:

– Travel on snow emergency routes : A person may not drive or attempt to drive a motor vehicle, other than a motorcycle, on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect, unless the vehicle is equipped with chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a driving axle.

– Parking on snow emergency routes : A person may not park a vehicle on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect. The Department of State Police or the police of any political subdivision of this State may have any vehicle parked in violation of this subsection towed from the highway.

The snow emergency plan will remain in effect until further notice.

______________________________________________

The Maryland State Police has activated the Snow Emergency Plan for Calvert County effective at 6:00 p.m. on December 9, 2018.

