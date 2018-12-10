Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Monday, December, 10, 2018
St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, December 10, 2018.
- All St. Mary’s County Public Schools are closed for Monday, December 10, 2018, with a Code 2 for employees. Code 2 means that 10 and 11 month employees do not report to work. 12 month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m. Liberal leave is in effect. All 12 month employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time. Designated emergency personnel will report to work on time.
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools: Schools will be closed for all students and 10- and 11-month employees on Monday, December 10, 2018. Code Yellow for 12-month staff.
- All emergency personnel report as usual.
- The 12-month non-emergency staff should report at 9 am. Work hours will be 9am – 3:30 pm.
- Liberal leave is in effect. Employees must notify their immediate supervisor.
- Child care is closed.
- Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools:
