Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Monday, December, 10, 2018

December 9, 2018

St. Mary’s County:

  • St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, December 10, 2018.
    • All St. Mary’s County Public Schools are closed for Monday, December 10, 2018, with a Code 2 for employees. Code 2 means that 10 and 11 month employees do not report to work. 12 month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m. Liberal leave is in effect. All 12 month employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time. Designated emergency personnel will report to work on time.
  St. Mary's County Government: 

Calvert County:

  • Calvert County Public Schools: Schools will be closed for all students and 10- and 11-month employees on Monday, December 10, 2018. Code Yellow for 12-month staff.
    • All emergency personnel report as usual.
    • The 12-month non-emergency staff should report at 9 am. Work hours will be 9am – 3:30 pm.
    • Liberal leave is in effect. Employees must notify their immediate supervisor.
    • Child care is closed.
    • Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.
  Calvert County government offices:

Charles County:

  Charles County Public Schools: 
  Charles County Government:

Other:

  NAS Patuxent River:

