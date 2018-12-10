House Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Saturday, December 8, 2018 at approximately 7:30 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to 11585 Acton Lane, in Waldorf for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family home with a walkout basement, with smoke showing and an active fire in the basement.

The owner and occupants were identified as MaryAnn Pearson, and the renters, James Willett, Michael Rigby.

The estimated loss of structure and content is estimated at $200,000.

Smoke alarms were present and activated on the first floor only, with no fire alarms or sprinklers.

A total of 75 firefighters responded and took approximately 15 minutes to control the fire, which was discovered by the renters in a basement bedroom.

The preliminary cause is accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

The renters awoke to the odor of burning potpourri. When they opened the door they discovered the fire in one of the bedrooms.

The homeowner and renters are being assisted by family and friends.

One firefighter was treated and released as the result of a medical emergency, no other injuries were reported.

