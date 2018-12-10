Pain Reliever Purchase Puts Glen Burnie Lottery Player in Winner’s Circle

Claims $50,000 top prize on Holiday Cash scratch-off game

His wife’s need to restock her supply of pain reliever put a Glen Burnie man in the right place at the right time to scoop up both her medicine and a $50,000-winning Holiday Cash scratch-off.

His journey to good fortune began when the pair were shopping and his wife mentioned running out of her pain reliever. Unfortunately – or perhaps fortunately – the item was not on sale. They also lacked a coupon so the pair agreed to delay the purchase. They later found a Giant grocery coupon for the pain reliever, which came to mind when the federal employee took off work for a medical appointment near Giant #141 in Glen Burnie.

While he was making the purchase, he also decided to try his luck with a combination of scratch-offs. He bought a $10 ticket, two $2 games and one $5 instant ticket and scratched them all off at the store. He was stunned midway through the $5 Holiday Cash game when he revealed its $50,000 prize.

“I’m staring at it and I put it on the [ticket checker] machine,” he said. The message confirming his $50,000 win didn’t convince him, so the scratch-off fan took the top-prize winning ticket to his regular Lottery retailer. That store confirmed his win and he left with a paper printout documenting his prize.

The couple will share the top-secret win with family and friends by quietly making their holiday gifts nicer. They also plan to give their dog and other family pets extra special holiday treats. The Anne Arundel County Giant located at 7940 Crain Highway will also enjoy a special treat — a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize scratch-off in the game.

Holiday Cash still has three unclaimed top prizes remaining along with thousands of other prizes of $5 and up. The game is a member of a family of holiday-themed scratch-offs that offer players ways to win big. Simply enter non-winning holiday scratch-offs into the Holiday Cash & Dash second-chance promotion. Players can try to win a trip to Chicago for a 90-second warehouse dash, cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 or $300 in scratch-offs. Enter the promotion through My Lottery Rewards.