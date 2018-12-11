Herbert F. Gisriel was a loving son to Harry J. Gisriel, Sr. and Edith B. Gisriel; Little brother to H. Joseph Gisriel, Jr., and Dorothy Hughes; Dedicated and Loving Father and role model to H. David Gisriel, Douglas C. Gisriel, Kimberley D. Browne, and Lori M. Bauman; and his fourteen grandchildren, Sherri, Crystal, Derek, Danielle, Jennifer, Erika, Melissa, Aaron, Justin, Johel, Shannon, Nicholas, Rebecca and Victoria; and his great-grandchildren Mikayla, Dylan, Jake, Ryan, Alisson, Charles, Lily, Violet, Annabelle, Travis, Savannah, Owen, Maverick, Inara and Alice.

He was an amazing creative artist. Not only did he paint billboards and race cars, he designed and built homes from the foundation to the top of the chimney. He was always quick to help his family, friends and strangers alike. He had an incredible work ethic that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. His love for dogs was contagious. He was truly an example of what is possible in life when you truly believe in a dream and in a loving God above all mankind.

Most of all he was a partner in life, a friend, and an excellent provider to our dear mother Beverly A. Gisriel who proceeded him in death and who has prepared a place for him beside her in heaven. May they again rejoice as they celebrate their wedding anniversary together again on December 11. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad.