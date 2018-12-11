Mary Beatrice Nelson, 97, of LaPlata, MD passed away on December 8, 2018 at Sagepoint Nursing Home. Mary was born on March 1, 1921 to the late Joseph Edward Burch and the late Betty Elizabeth Tippett Burch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Monroe Morgan and Joseph Garnett Nelson, her daughter, Deborah Ann Burch and 5 brothers and 8 sisters. Mary is survived by her children, Ellen Walls (Doug), William M. Morgan, Delores Jameson (David), Elaine Quade (Donald) and Gary Nelson (Soni); her sister, Lillian Boyden; 15 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Mary was a homemaker and was a member of St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church since 1955.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 9:30-11AM at St. Mary’s Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with Reverend Rory Conley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Mary’s name to: St. Mary’s Catholic Church Bryantown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD