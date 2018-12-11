Rick Bell, 55, of California, MD passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Charleston, WV and was the youngest son of the late Paul R. and Dolores J. Bell.

Rick graduated with a BS in Engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1986, and earned a MS in Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology in 1992. He worked as an electrical engineer and then program manager for the Navy for 31 years. He was an active member of Redeeming Grace Baptist Church.

Rick enjoyed outdoor adventures, especially camping and kayaking. He enjoyed science fiction, comic books, and watching Dr. Who episodes and Marvel Movies with his family. In fact, Rick was all about his family and church and volunteered as a soccer coach and referee, director of the AWANA program at Leonardtown Baptist church, and served on the sound system team at Redeeming Grace Baptist Church. Rick also taught college courses as an adjunct professor for the University of Maryland.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dena; two sons, Justin and Stephen; daughter-in-law, Kaitlyn; and two grandchildren, Peyton and Gavin. He is also survived by his siblings: Hervie (Belenda), Danny, Raymond (Meg), and Randy (Ruby); and dear friend, Lynn Pechuekonis.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rick’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor Mark Dooley at 1:00 p.m., at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.