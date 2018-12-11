Mary Agnes Woodburn, 85, of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 7, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 18, 1933 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Charles Kennedy and Mary Hilda Abell Norris.

She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On June 26, 1954 she married her beloved husband, James Raymond Woodburn in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 62 years of marriage before his passing in January 2017. She enjoyed playing softball and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles. She was inducted into the St. Mary’s County Woman’s Softball Hall of Fame in 2001. She enjoyed dancing and listening Blue Grass music. She liked to tend to her flower gardens and also enjoyed doing word search puzzles.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Mary Diane Russell (Leonard) of Nelson County, VA, Robin Marie Mayor, Hollywood, MD, and Doris Jean Woodburn (Clifford Posey) of Hollywood, MD; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Raymond Kennedy Woodburn and brother, Charles Norris.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Pastor Raymond Schmidt at 12:00 p.m., at St John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Harris, Raymond Woodburn, Matthew Tayman, Christopher Tayman, Joshua Tayman, and Richard Victor.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.