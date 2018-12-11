The heavenly choirs of angels welcomed an exuberant, new voice on December 5, 2018, when Patricia Ashe “Pat” McEntee passed from this life at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Pat was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but as a young child moved with her family to Hyattsville, Maryland. She graduated from McKinley Tech High School in Washington, DC, and later attended the University of Maryland, where she met her husband and the love of her life, John C. “Jack” McEntee.

Pat and Jack raised their family in Cheverly, Maryland, and then Hingham, Massachusetts, where Pat began a highly successful real estate career. Upon returning to Cheverly some years later, Pat and Jack founded McEntee Realtors, specializing in the sale of Cheverly homes. Pat later continued her career at Long and Foster. With her warm, outgoing personality and professionalism, she was a popular broker who helped many clients find their dream homes.

In later years, Pat divided her time between homes in Piney Point, Maryland, and Pinellas Park, Florida. Wherever she lived, she pursued her passion for singing. She performed in choirs, choruses, and musical theater productions. Most recently she was a member of the choir at Holy Face Church in Great Mills, Maryland. She was also an enthusiastic member of the Southern Maryland Community Gospel Choir, recruiting many new members to the group.

Many were touched by Pat’s kind and appreciative nature. She was always quick to give praise and ready with a compliment. Those who loved her will miss her smile and trademark laugh. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Thomas J. and Martha R. Ashe; her brother, Thomas J. Ashe Jr.; her sister, Margaret Hankla; her nephew Brent Hammett; and her niece Elizabeth Ashe Hollingsworth.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathleen Schwab (Lee) of Greenbelt, MD; Michael McEntee (Denise) of Wilton, CT; and Sheila McEntee (partner Daniel Cowan) of Charleston, WV; a niece and two nephews; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; Missy, her devoted canine companion; and many other friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 14, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM (prayers at 7:00 PM) at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 15, at 11:00 AM at Holy Face Church, 20408 Point Lookout Rd., Great Mills, MD. A reception after the Mass in the church hall will be followed by interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Face Church (www.holyfacechurch.org) or the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (www.smawl.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD (www.brinsfieldfuneral.com)