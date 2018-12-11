Howard Patrick Douglas, Jr., 41

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, Howard Patrick Douglas, Jr., aka Patrick, 41 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest at St. Mary’s Hospital following an extended illness. Patrick, the son of Howard Douglas and Catherine Coates-Douglas, was born on December 15, 1976 in Calvert County, MD. He received his education in the St. Mary’s County Public School system. He attended White Marsh Elementary, Margaret Brent Middle and Chopticon High School, Morganza, MD. Patrick furthered his education at Devry Technical Institute in Atlanta, GA.

Patrick accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at a very young age. One of Patrick’s most famous saying was GOD IS GOOD; no matter how bad he felt at that time. He loved his motorcycles and the Washington Redskins. Patrick would start yelling at the TV in the first quarter of the game. He loved to play all kinds of sports and was a high school quarterback.

Patrick’s health began to fail at the age of 20 with a disease called Huntington, but he fought like a soldier until the end and always kept that incredible smile.

Patrick was preceded in death by his sister, Hope Douglas.

Patrick leaves to cherish his memories his father, Howard Douglas, Sr.; mother, Catherine Coates-Douglas; stepmother, Donna Douglas; two sisters, Yalonda Douglas and Kimberly Douglas; three brothers, Sheron Chase, Andre Gudger and Sheron Gudger and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.