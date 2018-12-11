Vergie Mary Dyson, 95, of Park Hall, MD, known to many as “Sista”, a devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, December 8, 2018. Vergie was born on September 21, 1923 in Park Hall, MD to Dallas and Rosetta (Hill) Barnes of Park Hall, MD. She received her high school diploma from Jarboesville High School. Vergie practiced domestic work for many years in Washington D.C. and locally in St. Mary’s County.

On April 25, 1943 in Ridge, MD, she married her beloved husband, Charles Leo Dyson of Pearson, MD. They were married 61 years. They raised two sons, Charles (Avon) and Bruce and four daughters, Marlee, Austine, Eloise and Jacqueline. Vergie had a flare for fashion. She was a very stylish dresser and loved to dance. Vergie was a very devoted servant of Jehovah for over 50 years. She cherished going out in the ministry and sharing her knowledge of the bible with others during her time in the nursing home. Vergie cherished the times when loved ones from The Kingdom Hall came to visit her. She was known by her family and friends for her famous southern cooking. She adored her sisters and would spend numerous hours talking on the phone with them. Her home was the place where all of her grandchildren loved to visit.

Vergie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Dallas and Rosetta; siblings, Amanda Dyson, Lottie White, and Jeanette Fenwick. She is survived by her six children, Marlee Francis (Fabian) of Boston, Avon Dyson of Hyattsville, MD, Austine Somerville (Robert) of Park Hall, MD, Bruce Dyson (Martha) of Clearwater, FL, Eloise Dyson (Frank) of Park Hall, MD and Jacqueline Dyson of Lexington Park, MD. She is also survived by her sisters, Daisy Barnes and Catherine Butler and several cousins, nieces, nephews, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 14, 2018 for visitation at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 20770 Seth Court, Callaway, MD 20620. Interment will be private. Elder Philip Butler will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Somerville, Jr., Jamie Sewell, Torrence Davis, Terrell Davis, Diantae Somerville and Jeremiah Williams.