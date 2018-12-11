Gladys Marie Estep, 80 of Leonardtown, MD, “aka” Snookie, was born on March 13, 1938 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Winters of Mechanicsville, MD. God our Father saw it fit to call Gladys home from her labor to her reward on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Gladys was surrounded by her loving children and siblings at St. Mary’s Nursing Center (Hospice), Leonardtown, MD. Gladys earned her education through the St. Mary’s County School System. Gladys was married to Charles R. Estep, Sr. for 42 years. From this union there were seven children; Diane Harris (Jerry) of Clinton, MD, Sheila Coates (Russell) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Charles Estep (Niecy) of Lexington Park, MD, Wayne Estep (Cheryl) of Lexington Park, MD, Mary Estep (Mark) of Suitland, MD, Jerry Estep of Calvert County, MD and Cheryl Warren (Daryl) of Chesapeake, VA. “Gladys” worked various jobs as a food preparer and private duty nursing. Gladys’ favorite pastime was dancing, going to the casino, playing lottery, bingo and cooking for everyone, including the seniors in her building. Gladys loved talking “stuff” with her family and friends. She always kept you laughing and very straight to the point. Gladys was very particular about her hair styles and her outfits. Even while living in the nursing home, she always wanted her hair rolled nightly and if we were not there to do it, the GNA’s would roll her hair. Also, Gladys would receive a weekly visit from her “great granddaughter”, Terriya Harris.

Along with her parents, Gladys is predeceased in death by her husband, Charles R. Estep, Sr.; sisters, Agnes Jordan, Loretta Medley and Barbara Ann Winters; brothers, James, Joseph and Edward Winters and one grandson, Tavaris Hewlett; sister In-law, Charlotte Estep Thomas; brothers-in-law, James Estep, Louis Estep, Joseph Estep, David Estep, Michael Estep and Rodney Estep. “Gladys” leaves to cherish her memories her seven children; sisters, Wilma Estep (Lawrence) and Yvonne Robinson (James); brothers, Carroll Winters and Joseph Douglas; sisters-in-law, Alice Winters, Mary Annie Winters, Faye Estep and Joan Estep; 12 grandchildren, Terrell Harris, Natasha Estep, Jerry Estep, Jr., Wayneshia Miles, Wayne Estep, Jr., Daryl Warren, Jr., Tayla Coates, Dinecia Harris, Tiana Warren, Damon Sullivan, Tamika Maddox and Devondra Carter, nine great grandchildren; four God children, Corey Bond, Everett Toye, James Winters, Jr. and Linda McFarland; two dear friends, Helen Wedge and Jeanette Rice, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other close relatives.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.