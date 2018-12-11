St. Mary’s County Government Holiday Season Schedule

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Wednesday, December 26. Offices will also be closed Monday, December 31 and Tuesday, January 1, 2019 for the New Year’s holiday. Offices reopen Wednesday, January 2.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate Tuesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas and Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in observance of New Year’s.

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will operate until 6 p.m. on December 24 and return to normal operations on December 26. The Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on December 24 or 25. Normal SSTAP service resumes on December 26.

Additionally, the six (6) convenience centers will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, December 20 and 21, as well as Monday and Wednesday, December 24 and 26. The early opening will accommodate the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. St. Andrews Landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged at 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and STS will operate under normal business hours December 31 and January 2.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six Convenience Centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites December 26, 2018 through January 31, 2019. Last year, nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees will be mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary’s County citizens while supplies last.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas as well as January 1, 2019 for New Year’s. All library locations will close at 5 p.m. on December 31

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas and December 31 and January 1, 2019 for New Year’s. No Home Delivered Meals deliveries will be made on these dates.

The St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed December 24 and 25 for Christmas. The museums will be open December 31 and January 1, 2019 from noon – 4 p.m.