Patuxent Small Craft Guild Announces Canoe Raffle Winner

The Calvert Marine Museum Patuxent Small Craft Guild maintains the historic boats in the museum’s collection, and preserves the art and skills of wooden boat building. These volunteers build and raffle a canoe each year to benefit ongoing activities of the Guild.

The Guild is pleased to announce Brian and Leslie Holloway of Huntingtown, MD as the winners of the 2018 raffle boat. When initially told that they had won their choice of a 12-foot canoe or a 14-foot rowing skiff, Brian was surprised and said that he never wins anything. The Holloways selected the 12-foot canoe with paddle. They purchased the winning ticket while showing visitors from out of town the museum.

There were over 2,500 tickets sold last year at the museum’s annual events, which include the Solomons Maritime Festival, Patuxent River Appreciation Days, and Waterside Music Series.

The 2019 raffle boat will be on display in the Exhibition Building starting in March and tickets will be on sale for $1 each or six for $5 in the Museum Store or at the Patuxent Small Craft Center. They will also be available at the museum’s annual events and 2019 summer concerts. The raffle winner will be announced in late November 2019.