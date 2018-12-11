Lottery Looking for $1 Million Winner, Ticket Expires Christmas Day

Time is running out! The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner holding a $1 million Mega Millions ticket from the June 26 drawing.

No one has stepped forward yet to claim the prize from the June 26 drawing. The winning numbers were 17, 25, 29, 39 and 60; the Mega Ball number was 19. Tantallon Exxon located at 10815 Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington sold the lucky ticket on the day of the drawing.

The winner should bring the ticket and required identification (listed at mdlottery.com/winners/how-to-claim) to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore. Because the day the game expires falls on a state holiday, the winner must claim the prize by 4:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24.

This is the third $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland in 2018. “Mega Money Mama” claimed the prize from the June 15 drawing and “Ravens Millionaire” claimed the prize from the Aug. 10 drawing. There was one $1 million Mega Millions winner in 2017 and four in 2016.

