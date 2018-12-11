Gunfire at Cemetery in Waldorf Leads to Gun and Drug Charges for Two

On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, deputies from the the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Heritage Memorial Cemetery, on Popular Hill Road, in Waldorf, for the report of gun shots.

Officers arrived on scene and found a U-Haul Truck leaving the cemetery occupied multiple times. Several marked uniformed patrol officers made loud verbal commands telling the driver of the vehicle to stop as they exited onto Popular Hill Road from the Cemetery.

Officers pursued the vehicle in marked patrol vehicles with their lights and sirens activated. The driver of the U-Haul truck ignored several police officers attempting to stop the vehicle. In the area of Popular Hill Road and St. Peters Church Road stop sticks were deployed, deflating the trucks tires. The driver continued to Mattawoman Beantown Road, traveling South Bound in the North Bound lane, before coming to a stop. The driver then fled the scene by running on foot from the police.

Two passengers who remained in the vehicle were placed under arrest and searched.

The driver of the was not located during the search to include deploying a Charles County K-9 and a Maryland State Police helicopter “Trooper 7.”

The odor of marijuana was emitting from the U-Haul, and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted at which time approximately 44.5 grams of marijuana was recovered from a bag on the passenger side floor board. The marijuana was packaged individually in small quantities and had a street value of approximately $489.00. Also, during the search of the vehicle, a Taurus .38 revolver was located in a separate book bag on the passenger floor board. The revolver had three spent shell casings inside and the other three cylinders were empty.

Shawn Anthony Ransome, 34 of Waldorf, was identified by his Maryland Division of Corrections Identification card and was searched incident to arrest. Three spent shell casings were located in his pocket that were consistent with the spent shell casings that were recovered from the cylinder of the 38 Taurus. Also, one live round was recovered in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. All ammunition and spent casings were .38 special which is consistent with the firearm recovered.

Keli Lajuann Baldwin, 27, of Waldorf, who was identified by her Maryland Driver’s License, was the front seat passenger of the vehicle, where the marijuana and handgun were located.

A check of Baldwin, Ransome and the weapon were queried through the Maryland Gun Center, and no record of the handgun’s registration was found through Maryland records. Ransome was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to his prior convictions in Charles County.

Shawn Anthony Ransome was charged with the following:

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM

FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

CDS POSS W /INT TO DIST

CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+

Keli Lajuann Baldwin was charged with the following:

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

CDS: POSS MARIJUANA

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL