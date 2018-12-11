Police Arrest Man in Waldorf for Rape and Sexual Abuse of a Minor

On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, Deputy Matthew Kelly, from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to J.P. Ryon Elementary School, in Waldorf, for the report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Once at the school, the officer and an employee from the Department of Social Services spoke to an 8-year-old female student who described a specific sexual assault that had occurred the night before. During the interview, the child complained of pain and discomfort and was taken to the Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment and a forensic examination. A nurse at the hospital described the child’s injuries as significant.

Police made contact with the suspect, Pablo Lopez Ramirez, 38 of Waldorf, who is know to the victim. During his interview, Ramirez denied the allegations.

A check through Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed Pablo Lopez Ramirez is currently in the United States illegally. Ramirez does have a work visa and is in the application process for citizenship, however, Ramirez did not meet the criteria for I.C.E. to intervene in this incident.

Pablo Lopez Ramirez was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and rape second degree.

Ramirez in currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bond status and has a preliminary court hearing date scheduled for December 26, 2018, in Charles County District Court.

