Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect





The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the females pictured above.

On November 29, 2019, Deputy Sampson with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, took a theft report in the 100 block of Hospital Rd, Prince Frederick. The victim states her wallet was stolen from her purse while working at her place of employment.

The suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card to make purchases at the Office Depot and the Wawa in Prince Frederick.

If anyone has any information into the identity of either female pictured above, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. Refer

to case number 18-65060.

