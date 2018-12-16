Buying Marijuana at the Mall Leads to Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Assault and Gun Charges

On Saturday, November 10, 2018 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Mall Circle, in Waldorf, for the report of shots fired.

Upon officer’s arrival, they found four 40. caliber spent shell casings on the ground, on the access road between Buffalo Wild Wings and McDonalds.

A short time later, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a subject who walked into Charles Regional Medical Center, in La Plata, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Tylan Jennings, 24 of White Plains, Jennings was conscious, alert, and breathing when detectives spoke with him.

Through the investigation it was found Jennings was shot in the area of Mall Circle. Jennings told detectives during the shooting he was with D’Andre Boyce and Jasmine Thomas. Detectives contacted Boyce and found Boyce was communicating with a male he knows as “Leo” through text messages about selling marijuana. Boyce, Jennings, and Thomas went to Kohl’s located at Mall Circle, to meet “Leo”. Boyce exited his vehicle and entered the back seat of the “Leo’s” vehicle to facilitate a marijuana sale. Once inside of the vehicle, Boyce noticed “Leo” was not in the vehicle, but his younger brother was seated in the front passenger seat. The person seated in the front passenger seat, grabbed Boyce by the neck, punched him in the face and began choking him. An unknown subject seated in the backseat displayed a handgun and demanded Boyce’s property. Boyce’s wallet, watch, and cellular phone were stolen. The value of Boyce’s property which was stolen was approximately $800.00. Jennings was waiting in Boyce’s vehicle when he observed the vehicle Boyce was in shaking side to side. Jennings exited the vehicle and approached the vehicle Boyce was in to check on his welfare. The vehicle fled with Boyce still in the vehicle as Jennings approached. Jennings pursued the vehicle Boyce was in, the vehicle Boyce was in came to stop at the red light in the area of Mall Circle. Jennings exited the vehicle and approached the vehicle banging on the doors. Fearing for Boyce’s safety, Jennings opened the door and he heard a male’s voice say everything was okay. Jennings could hear Boyce yelling for help, but his mouth was being covered. Boyce escaped from the vehicle and a subject began firing a handgun out of the rear driver side of the vehicle. Jennings was struck and transported to the hospital.

Boyce identified Devon Drayton from a police lineup as the person who choked and punched him in the face.

During this incident, Jennings received non-life-threatening injuries to his lower back, and Boyce sustained a bloody lip and a cut to his right thumb.

On Wednesday, December 05, 2018, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Crestmar Lane, in Sunderland. Keyon Slaughter and Ariel Ford were located in the residence. Slaughter was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After Slaughter was read his Miranda Rights, he agreed to speak with police. Slaughter provided a statement confirming most of the statements made by Jennings and Boyce to detectives. Slaughter denied anyone in his girlfriend’s vehicle shooting but did identify his girlfriend Ariel Ford as the driver of the vehicle during this incident. Keyon Slaughter matches the physical description provided by Boyce, as the person holding the handgun during the robbery.

Ariel Shannelle Ford, 21 of Indian Head, was charged with the following:

assault-first degree

assault-sec degree

robbery

armed robbery

kidnapping

attempted 2nd deg. murder

Devon Carlos Drayton, 20, of Waldorf, was charged with the following:

attempted 2nd deg. murder

kidnapping

robbery

armed robbery

assault-first degree

assault-sec degree

handgun in vehicle

loaded handgun in vehicle

handgun on person

loaded handgun on person

firearm use/fel-viol crime

theft: $100 to under $1,500

reckless endangerment from car

Keyon Joetaeo Slaughter, 21 of Sunderland, was charged with the following:

handgun on person

assault-first degree

assault-sec degree

robbery

armed robbery

kidnapping

attempted 2nd deg. murder

