Buying Marijuana at the Mall Leads to Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Assault and Gun Charges

On Saturday, November 10, 2018 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Mall Circle, in Waldorf, for the report of shots fired.
Upon officer’s arrival, they found four 40. caliber spent shell casings on the ground, on the access road between Buffalo Wild Wings and McDonalds.
A short time later, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a subject who walked into Charles Regional Medical Center, in La Plata, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Tylan Jennings, 24 of White Plains, Jennings was conscious, alert, and breathing when detectives spoke with him.
Boyce identified Devon Drayton from a police lineup as the person who choked and punched him in the face.
During this incident, Jennings received non-life-threatening injuries to his lower back, and Boyce sustained a bloody lip and a cut to his right thumb.
On Wednesday, December 05, 2018, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Crestmar Lane, in Sunderland. Keyon Slaughter and Ariel Ford were located in the residence. Slaughter was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After Slaughter was read his Miranda Rights, he agreed to speak with police. Slaughter provided a statement confirming most of the statements made by Jennings and Boyce to detectives. Slaughter denied anyone in his girlfriend’s vehicle shooting but did identify his girlfriend Ariel Ford as the driver of the vehicle during this incident. Keyon Slaughter matches the physical description provided by Boyce, as the person holding the handgun during the robbery.
Ariel Shannelle Ford, 21 of Indian Head, was charged with the following:
- assault-first degree
- assault-first degree
- assault-sec degree
- robbery
- armed robbery
- kidnapping
- attempted 2nd deg. murder
- attempted 2nd deg. murder
Devon Carlos Drayton, 20, of Waldorf, was charged with the following:
- attempted 2nd deg. murder
- attempted 2nd deg. murder
- kidnapping
- robbery
- armed robbery
- assault-first degree
- assault-first degree
- assault-sec degree
- assault-sec degree
- handgun in vehicle
- loaded handgun in vehicle
- handgun on person
- loaded handgun on person
- firearm use/fel-viol crime
- theft: $100 to under $1,500
- reckless endangerment from car
- reckless endangerment from car
- reckless endangerment from car
Keyon Joetaeo Slaughter, 21 of Sunderland, was charged with the following:
- handgun on person
- assault-first degree
- assault-sec degree
- assault-first degree
- robbery
- armed robbery
- kidnapping
- attempted 2nd deg. murder
- attempted 2nd deg. murder
This is news? Just another day at the mall. Representing in the Dorf!
Every one needs a friend like Tylan Jennings he wasn’t leaving there without his friend and got shot in the process.