Neighbors Concerned About Convicted Killer of 13-Year-Old St. Mary’s County Girl Living Next to Elementary School

Keith Allen Green, 54, is living in a Sober living house with a backyard that backs up to the grounds of Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, in St. Charles.
Green was convicted of killing Claudia Pickeral, 13, as she was walking home from her school bus stop on February 19, 1997.
Green was her next-door neighbor at the time.
A jury convicted Green of second degree murder in 1999, and he was sentenced to the maximum 30 years in prison, but served only 20 before being released. In August of this year.
Green has since moved into a group home on University Drive, in Waldorf.
To this day, Green insists he was wrongly convicted and said he hasn’t done anything wrong in the neighborhood.
Green is on the Maryland sex offender registry. According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections, there are no regulations that automatically prohibit a sex offender from living next to a school.
