MSP Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Month for November 2018 is TFC Jason Mulhearn

December 12, 2018
Congratulations to Trooper First Class Jason Mulhearn who was named the Leonardtown Barrack Trooper of the Month for November 2018.

Trooper First Class Mulhearn performance for November included:

    • 134 Total Stops
    • 130 Citations
    • 91 Warnings
  • 11 DUI’s
  • 6 Criminal Investigation Reports
  • 6 Adult/CDS arrests
  • 2 Warrants

Trooper First Class Mulhearn demonstrates a high level of professionalism in his job as a Trooper. He continuously applies himself and is consistently conscientious in the performance of his duties. He is an asset and a role model for his peers and the Department.

