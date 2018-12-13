VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Defecated in Lexington Park Laundromat

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Cpl. R. Maloy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a laundromat on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a suspicious incident/destruction of property.

Upon arriving contact was made with the owner who said an unknown white male had entered the business and defecated on the floor.

The cost to clean the store and replace items that had to be thrown away was valued at over $200.00.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in the video below.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. R. Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8035. CASE# 67364-18

