One Injured After Vehicle Overturns in St. Mary’s City

December 12, 2018

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Rosecroft Road in St. Mary’s City, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident, with one occupant trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof, with the female occupant out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.




This entry was posted on December 12, 2018 at 10:01 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.