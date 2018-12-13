One Injured After Vehicle Overturns in St. Mary’s City

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Rosecroft Road in St. Mary’s City, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident, with one occupant trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof, with the female occupant out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.

