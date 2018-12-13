Intoxicated Man Causing Disturbance Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018 Deputy First Class Rediker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised Philip Holladay Dew III, 43, was acting disorderly, confrontational and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Dfc. Rediker and Trooper Matthews of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack made contact with Dew and told him he needed to leave the facility. Dew became increasingly confrontational with the officers and continued to make derogatory remarks to them, therefore, he was placed under arrest.

Dew was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

