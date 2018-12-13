Intoxicated Man Causing Disturbance Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick

December 12, 2018
Philip Holladay Dew III, 43

Philip Holladay Dew III, 43

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018 Deputy First Class Rediker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised Philip Holladay Dew III, 43, was acting disorderly, confrontational and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Dfc. Rediker and Trooper Matthews of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack made contact with Dew and told him he needed to leave the facility. Dew became increasingly confrontational with the officers and continued to make derogatory remarks to them, therefore, he was placed under arrest.

Dew was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

Philip Holladay Dew III, 43

Philip Holladay Dew III, 43

This entry was posted on December 12, 2018 at 10:53 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.