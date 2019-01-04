U.S. Naval Test Pilot School Graduates Class 154

The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School held a graduation ceremony for Class 154 Dec. 7. 34 students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and were designated as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers and Test Engineers. Graduates included members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force, students from Australia, Israel, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, and engineers from NAWCAD.

The United States Naval Test Pilot School trains the world’s finest developmental test pilots, flight officers, engineers, industry and foreign partners in full spectrum test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems. The refined combination of classroom, simulation, inflight instruction and mentorship makes USNTPS the most prestigious flight test school in the world. It is the only source of rotary wing test pilots serving as the dedicated test pilot school of the U.S. Army. Notably, the competitive program has graduated more than 90 NASA astronauts to date. Located in Patuxent River, Maryland, more than 250 military and civilian instructors, pilots, maintainers and support personnel contribute to the school’s academic rigor and excellence.