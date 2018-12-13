Sexual Assault Suspect in Custody; Active Search for Second Suspect Continues

One of two men wanted for a recent kidnapping and sexual assault is now in custody in Virginia. He’s identified as 25-year-old Nick Savoy of the 1800 block of Q Street in Southeast Washington. Savoy turned himself in to police in Roanoke on Tuesday. The PGPD and the Metropolitan Police Department in the District continue to actively search for 29-year-old Mark Blue of the 1200 block of Floral Street in Northwest Washington.

On December 3rd, shortly after midnight, Savoy and Blue abducted the victim in Temple Hills and later dropped her off in the District of Columbia.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was walking home from the Naylor Road Metro Station. As she walked on Curtis Drive near Branch Avenue, she was approached by the two suspects who forced her into their car at gunpoint. They then drove away with the victim. The victim was sexually assaulted by both suspects. Approximately 45 minutes later, the suspects forced the victim out of the car near Ridge Place in Southeast DC. She ran to a nearby home where she was able to call police. The victim did not know the suspects.

Through the course of the investigation, Blue and Savoy were developed as suspects. In Prince George’s County, they are both charged with first and second degree rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and several additional related charges.

Anyone with information on Blue’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)