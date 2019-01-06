Scholarship Recipients Thank College of Southern Maryland’s Donors for ‘Transforming Lives, One at A Time’

Various verses of gratitude could be heard over and over again during the 2018 College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Scholarship Reception – the annual event that has scholarship donors meet with their recipients to enjoy lunch and their shared commitment to education.

“Today is about recognizing you, our partners … and we honor you who believe in the mission of the College of Southern Maryland and share in the vision to transform lives, one at a time,” CSM Foundation Chair Nancy Hempstead told the packed room of scholarship supporters. The CSM Foundation is the fundraising and friend raising arm of the college, with a board composed of all volunteers raising money for students and CSM.

“For our students,” she continued, “the scholarships they have received as a result of your generosity is beyond what even we can describe. Each of their stories is personal and unique to their situation, but what they share in common is heartfelt gratitude for how you are making a difference in their lives.”

Multi-scholarship recipient and La Plata High School graduate Dawson Jewell, of Charlotte Hall, agreed.

“As I begin my second year as a student at the College of Southern Maryland, I am beyond grateful for the generosity of so many people who help students like myself be able to pursue our dreams for college and our careers,” said Jewell. “I want a career where I can help people and make a lasting impact, and so my long-term goal is to complete my degree in criminal justice and become a police officer. I am already a cadet for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and being around police officers spurs me on to take the appropriate steps to achieve my goal.”

Jewell is also a student athlete at CSM as a member of the men’s Lacrosse team and he is a recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Endowed Scholarship, the Mary I. Shasho Memorial Annual Scholarship, the Neale Chaney Slater Memorial Endowed Scholarship and the Salome A. Howard Bar Association, Inc. Scholarship.

“It is very rewarding to be able to meet our scholarship donors and personally tell them, face-to-face, what their award means to us individually,” Jewell told the audience. “I’m sure I speak for the other scholarship recipients joining us today when I say that having others to believe in us and provide financial support makes a world of difference in boosting our confidence and optimism. So, thank you for believing in our future.”

“It is great to meet these recipients each year,” shared Chaney Enterprises CEO Frank Chaney during the reception. Chaney established the Chaney Endowed Scholarship for Sustainable Land Use and the Chaney Scholarship for Workforce Development, and awarded this semester to eight students pursuing careers in environmental studies, construction, agriculture, engineering, transportation, real estate and/or farming.

“CSM is a great institution and does a great job of ensuring the students who are here on our scholarships come out of college with at least one job offer, and most times many, many more,” he added.

Chaptico resident Stephen Vallandingham is an example of one of those students being offered potential employment. A volunteer with the St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and Seventh District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Vallandingham is currently pursuing his EMS Paramedic Certificate at CSM thanks to the Paddle for Heroes Scholarship from the Leonardtown Rotary Club. The fact that he is already employed as a federal firefighter at Naval Air Station Patuxent River isn’t stopping the job offers. He shared during the scholarship reception that he has received interest from other departments who are looking to hire firefighters who are also certified as paramedics.

“This scholarship is invaluable to me,” he said. “With my job, family, kids and volunteering, it can be overwhelming and this scholarship helps my family more than I can explain.”

Vallandingham’s wife Brittany is also enrolled at CSM as a nursing student. She is a recipient of the John and Mary Anne Harms Endowed Scholarship which was established by Mary Anne Harms in support of students who reside in Southern Maryland. Both Brittany and Stephen also earned financial support through St. Mary’s County Government’s Annual Scholarship this year. Established in 2005 by the St. Mary’s County Board of Commissioners, the county’s annual scholarships support students who reside in St. Mary’s County. Brittany is on track to graduate from CSM in spring 2019 and Stephen is on track to follow with his paramedic certificate in fall 2019.

“I can’t say enough about the instructors at CSM,” he said. “People thank Brittany and me for being out in the community making a difference every day, but the fact is our CSM instructors are the reason we’re both able to do what we do.

“We owe the Leonardtown Rotary Club and the CSM Foundation a great deal for helping us achieve our dreams and helping us give back to our communities,” he added.

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy addressed the reception attendees and joined in the chorus of gratitude. “You have chosen to partner with the CSM Foundation and invest in keeping higher education affordable and accessible; which in turn enhances the health and welfare of our local economy,” she said.

Below are the scholarships awarded and the students who received them:

Adjunct Faculty Annual Scholarship

Destiny Harris

Adjunct Faculty Endowed Scholarship

Dawson Jewell

Jewlia Koehn

Adrian Sutten Memorial Scholarship

Catherine Co

Advanced Vision Systems, Inc. (AVSI) Scholarship

Catherine Co

Christopher Simmons

Albert L. Elder, Jr. Family Memorial Scholarship

Jabrea Faulkner

Amparing and Leo Toribio Career Starters Programs Scholarship

Brandon Frith

Angell Gray

Anna Mae Ziencik Hess Memorial Scholarship

Isabel Dunbar

Crystal Scott

Barbara Wheatley Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Savannah Simmons

Bernice Gottfried Memorial Art Scholarship

Hazel Wertz

Besche Family Scholars and Mentoring Program Annual Scholarship

Robert Bruner

Brittany Cartner

Brad and Linda Gottfried “Against All Odds” Annual Scholarship

Lakisha McMillian-Thomas

Bradley and Linda Gottfried Endowed Scholarship

Karin Umanzor

Brock Nikolas Guerrieri Memorial Scholarship

Katlyn Permenter

Calvert Chamber of Commerce Endowed Scholarship

Jenny Horling

Calvert County 350th Anniversary Celebration Endowed Scholarship

Caitlyn McCollam

Captain Billy Robertson Endowed Scholarship

Kristine Vermillion

Carolyn and Susan Holt Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Brittany Young

Chaney Endowed Scholarship for Sustainable Land Use

Robert Bruner

Harmony Carter

Nicholas Embrey

Matthew Eppley

Brianna Puffenbarger

Christopher Simmons

Martin Smith

Chaney Scholarship for Workforce Development

Shashidhar Bhetwal

Charles “Dick” Bailey Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship

Ashleigh Byers

Charles County Chamber of Commerce Golf Scholarship

Tiffany Young

Charles County Nursing and Allied Health Programs Scholarship

Shanielle Bundy

Emily Chatman

Kermani Jones

Suzanne Lucero

Kelsey Sweeney

Charles Robert Posten Memorial Scholarship

Chelsea Franceschini

Chiaramonte Hope Scholarship

Diane Bramos

Aniyah Gabriel

Racheal Hostetter

Albert Jones

Dani Krinsky

Col. Mary R. Boyd Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Jerry Hollebon

Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate Scholarship for Construction Trades and Industrial Training

Cary Howery

Community Bank of the Chesapeake Annual Scholarship

Elisabeth Dorsey

Tisha Fortune

Jocelyn Greenwell

Jeffrey Knipe

Jessica Miller

Jourdan Wright

Community Bank of the Chesapeake Endowed Scholarship

Pierce McLendon

Concerned Black Woman of Calvert County – Women in Transition Scholarship

Lissa Lozado

Connie Kite Memorial CSM Nursing Scholarship

Kristine Vermillion

Cox Family Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Tia Briscoe

Raymond Swenton

Lochlain White

CSM Presidential Scholars Program

Kyle Berberian

Katherine Briggs

Julianne Burroughs

Alyssa Gray

Alec Howerton

Eythan Jenkins

David Johnson

Walter Joy

Alexandra Knudson

Alexis Lauer

Jessica Loveless

Kaitlin McCloskey

Felicia McVey

Rachael Mehls

Sarah Miller

David Nehf

Cassidy Turner

Michael Waby

Hyungjun Yi

CSM Prince Frederick Campus Student Association Scholarship

Taylor Hagen

CSM Student Government Association “Students Helping Students” Scholarship

Two anonymous students

David Michael Krankowski Memorial Scholarship

Nicholas Embrey

Dennis Lake Smith Memorial Art Scholarship

Michael Waby

Hazel Wertz

Diane Kaufman Fredette Memorial Scholarship

Sashin Beharie

Dr. Nallan Ramakrishna Scholarship

Darleen Allen

Aspen Bennett

Melonya Coates

Honor Koontz

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union Scholarship

Desmond Creek

X’amis Johnson

Michelle Mattera

Ethelmae M. Lilly Nursing Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Shari Templeman

Ethelmae M. Lilly Nursing Memorial Scholarship

Lenita Balsbough

Harmony Carter

Fanny Louise Sullivan Sine Henderson Scholarship

Hope Kuhn

Florence B. Trueman Scholarship

Elizabeth Askin

Brooke Baggerly

Lauren Belskie

Julianne Burroughs

Shannon Cherrico

Alyssa Clendenen

Aaron Crosby

Hope Cullember

Rachel Denton

Gabrielle Fleming

John Gay

Shannon Gray

Racheal Hostetter

Walter Joy

Nygyia MacKall

Lauren Parker

Sarah Shurtleff

Madison Thorne

Chris Van Deventer

Tymia Weems

Grainger Family Endowed Scholarship