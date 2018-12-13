Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Citizen at ATM in Ridge

December 13, 2018

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General in Ridge for the reported armed robbery.

The robbery occurred by the ATM, the victim stated the gunman jumped out of the bushes and pointed gun at her and demanded money.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of us currency and left in his vehicle. He was described as having a dark colored jacket/coat and camo pants.

Police are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.


st marys county sheriffs office

2 Responses to Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Citizen at ATM in Ridge

  1. Shawn on December 13, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Gun usage (as advertised)

  2. Anonymous on December 13, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I didn’t know there was bushes around that atm.

