UPDATE: Ridge Man Sentenced to 15 years in Prison for Armed Robbery of Woman at ATM

August 7, 2019
Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge

Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge

UPDATE 8/7/2019: Victor John Lee Scotland, 30, of Ridge was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for a robbery that occurred on December 12, 2018, in Ridge, Maryland.

The Office of the State’s Attorney would like to thank Detective Melissa Hulse of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for her excellent work.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz was the prosecutor who handled the case.

UPDATE 4/17/2019: On Friday, April 12, 2019, Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge pleaded guilty to the armed robbery that occurred in December of 2018 at an ATM in Ridge.

Scottland could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and details of Scottland’s sentence will be released when it becomes available.

Scottland Remains in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

UPDATE 12/14/2018: On Wednesday, December 12, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Officers made contact with an adult female who advised she had been using an ATM located at the 13000 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge.

As the female completed the transaction and was walking back to her vehicle, she was confronted by an unknown black male armed with a handgun who demanded money.

After the unknown male was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of currency, he fled the scene on foot.

The investigation was continued by the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Investigatory leads were developed and Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge, was developed as a suspect.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at a Scottland’s home and items of evidentiary value were located.

At the time, Scottland had two open warrants for his arrest through Calvert County and Charles County and was taken into custody without incident.

After an interview with a detective, Scottland was charged with the following criminal violations:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Robbery
  • Second-Degree Assault
  • Theft less than $100

Scottland remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond review.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext *1996 or via e-mail Melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.


12/13/18: On Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General in Ridge for the reported armed robbery.

The robbery occurred by the ATM, the victim stated the gunman jumped out of the bushes and pointed gun at her and demanded money.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of us currency and left in his vehicle. He was described as having a dark colored jacket/coat and camo pants.

Police are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

st marys county sheriffs office

65 Responses to UPDATE: Ridge Man Sentenced to 15 years in Prison for Armed Robbery of Woman at ATM

  1. Shawn on December 13, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Gun usage (as advertised)

    Reply
    • YourMomZaenus on December 13, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      Yes! Ban all guns! Can you imagine if guns were no longer allowed or accessible? This guy would have NO other way to threaten this woman’s life and well being over her money! He would have no choice but to live a crime-free life, and would be helping his fellow man instead of hurting others.

      (For the dense readers, that was sarcasm)

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 12:34 pm

        Without guns all criminals would just give up and get legal day jobs. There would be no murders, assaults, or thieves anymore. The air would also smell like cinnamon buns and everyone would fart rainbows. I truly believe that is what Shawn thinks would happen.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 10:45 pm

          W hat world due you live in not the real world wtf

          Reply
          • Malcolm X on December 15, 2018 at 9:49 am

            See kids, this is why it’s important to stay in school.

          • They walk among us on December 17, 2018 at 8:32 am

            Wow, talk about dumb. Google “sarcasm” and get back to us

        • Honey Bunz on December 17, 2018 at 11:51 am

          i agree 122% with you. Imagine a world with air smelling like cinnamon buns.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 12:01 pm

            Or where no one understood that there is nothing greater than 100%.

      • Shawn on December 14, 2018 at 3:21 pm

        Have gun, will use

        Reply
        • Harry Callahan on April 17, 2019 at 8:47 pm

          Yeah punk, there were no robberies, murders, wars or violence before the advent of firearms were there genius? There was nothing but peace before firearms. Quit bein’ such a whining sissy.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on December 19, 2018 at 1:35 am

        You are a complete idiot. If banning something made it unobtainable drugs are illegal and banned and look at the drug problem !!!

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on December 13, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I didn’t know there was bushes around that atm.

    Reply
    • Truth speaker on December 14, 2018 at 8:57 am

      Look at the picture. See those bushes? Duh

      Reply
  3. Obama's son on December 13, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    You failed to mention it was a black male…really?

    Reply
    • Fred Barry on December 14, 2018 at 8:47 am

      Great job on posting this comment NewsNet.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 10:31 am

        The update shows the waste of space.

        Reply
      • Turdburgler on December 14, 2018 at 1:05 pm

        Should we hide the fact that the guy happened to be black? Will you feel better about it then?

        Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 13, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    There isn’t any Bush’s…. FAKE NEWS

    Reply
    • Duh on December 14, 2018 at 10:58 am

      Please let us all know what you think bushes are. Your idea of what a bush is, is vastly different from the rest of us

      Reply
  5. Deborah Mejia on December 13, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    There isn’t and it’s an inside ATM building

    Reply
    • Your neighbor on December 14, 2018 at 8:59 am

      I know you know better. See the bushes in the picture
      You shop there so you know there’s bushes

      Reply
  6. Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Clearly some people can’t read and have never been to this ATM. It says it occurred BY the ATM, not AT it. The robbery probably occurred after she exited the building and was heading to her car. There are bushes that line run behind the building the ATM is in and in front of the parking spaces.

    Reply
    • NEET on December 14, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      Those aren’t bushes. They are shrubs.

      Reply
      • YourMomZaenus on December 17, 2018 at 12:28 pm

        Where were the Knights who say Ni! to protect this woman?

        Reply
  7. Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 7:05 am

    yeah ban dem gun’s , then he be attacking with a spoon!!! in da bush’s

    Reply
    • Trump on December 16, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Funny

      Reply
  8. G on December 14, 2018 at 8:29 am

    So glad that nobody was injured this time of year people really get desperate glad everybody’s okay

    Reply
  9. Adam 12 on December 14, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Too bad the victim wasn’t packing a nice compact .45 semi-auto pistol. I see bushes.

    Reply
    • Harry Callahan on April 17, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      Excellent choice Adam 12. I like a nice .357 snub or 4″ for just knockin’ around.
      Malloy or Reed?

      Reply
  10. Thomas Maynard on December 14, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Another Thug Migrating from Waldorf.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 11:31 am

      Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge

      Other than the fact that he has an outstanding warrant in Charles County, how did you come up with “thug from Waldorf”?

      Reply
      • Anonymous on April 21, 2019 at 6:11 pm

        He’s actually just another deadbeat from Calvert County

        Reply
    • THE REALSZILLA on December 14, 2018 at 11:44 am

      I Know this person unfortunately.. I will let you know that he is not from Waldorf, He went to Calvert high school

      Reply
  11. Justice on December 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Ridge is the wrong place to be robbin’ folks.

    Reply
  12. Ron Jeremy on December 14, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Really, as few people live in Ridge he robs someone in Ridge and expects to not get caught?

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on December 14, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Its amazing how many times this criminal has been charged of a crime and hes still walking the street to commit more crimes.When are people going to realize that its because the judges refuse to put criminals in jail and keep this revolving door of crime going and putting law abiding citizens at risk.When are people going to WAKE up and start protesting these judges and demand them to put these criminals in jail instead of constantly giving them probation for the 15th time.RIDICULOUS.

    Reply
  14. Axl on December 14, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Welcome to the Jungle

    Reply
  15. Insanedruidposse on December 14, 2018 at 10:43 am

    He lived within sight of the ATM. He’s in judiciary case search 40 times. Might have hit the big time with this stunt. Congrats.

    Reply
  16. Shell on December 14, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I wish a MF would jump out on me that would be your last MF jump out. Get a freaking Job

    Reply
    • Kelly in LP on April 17, 2019 at 12:47 pm

      I concur.

      Reply
      • William the Conquerer on April 20, 2019 at 10:01 pm

        I conquer.

        Reply
  17. Boonk on December 14, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Why is everyone on here talking about bushes?

    Reply
    • Pharn on December 14, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      You cry alot don’t you?

      Reply
    • Bebop on December 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      C’mon now…it’s Southern Maryland !! What do you want them to talk about? Nuclear Proliferation?

      Reply
  18. Malcolm X on December 15, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Shocked. Shocked I tell you.

    Reply
  19. Dumb and Dumber on December 15, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I hear the victim only had $20 in hand. It’s amazing how some individuals are so stupid to go to prison for just twenty dollars, get a damn job!!

    Reply
  20. Joe on December 17, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Just another moron partaking in the garbage culture that permeates the black community. Years of Civil Rights struggles gained access to schools, housing, and jobs but now blacks are constantly at the bottom of the barrel in home ownership, graduation rates, employment rates, business ownership rates, incarceration rates, etc etc. WAKE UP!

    Reply
    • da mann on December 17, 2018 at 12:25 pm

      Mannn………. we cant gets ahead cause the mann keep us down.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 18, 2018 at 9:27 am

        That’s right, therefore when we rob innocent hard working women it’s justified.

        Reply
  21. Victor John Lee Scottland on December 18, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    HAH, All you MF. It wasn’t me. no charges and released. So you all can KMA!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 19, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      What about the other warrants? Were those also a case of mistaken identity. Looking at case search you are no stranger to the courts or jail.

      Reply
    • Ted Nugent on April 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      And you plead guilty because it wasn’t you? Got it. Loser POS

      Reply
  22. Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 11:51 am

    ITS REALLY INSANE TO see how many times this guy has been arrested and no jail time.JUDGEs are a JOKE.

    Reply
  23. Ted Nugent on April 17, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    If only the victim was packing a nice Beretta 9mm and put this turd where he belongs. Animal.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      so that the headline would also include that her handgun was stolen and then shot with her own weapon. Genius! People that own guns don’t prevent crimes they contribute too them

      Reply
      • Ted Nugent on April 18, 2019 at 5:43 am

        And of course you have data to back that up, right? Loser.

        Reply
      • Just Sayin' on April 18, 2019 at 5:46 am

        Only in Bizarro World. Someone with a gun could put this guy down like the animal that he is.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 8:02 am

        Make up your mind Genius, was her hand stolen or used in her own defense. You assume way too much. By the way, a basic English 101 class would benefit you greatly.

        Reply
      • Harry Callahan on April 18, 2019 at 5:50 pm

        You’re absolutely wrong punk. You sissy libs should try looking up national facts instead of just repeating bullshi# that you hear, and want to believe. More than 400,000 violent crimes are prevented every year by victims with guns. You don’t like those facts because they don’t reflect what you believe, but we normal Americans call that tough shi#. Here’s some other facts you might not like: liberals lie 50% of the time, repeat false info they believe 49% of the time and scream at the sky 1% of the time. 100% of them are Un-American punks.

        Reply
      • Harry Callahan on April 20, 2019 at 2:42 pm

        National statistics prove just the opposite, punk.
        You should try looking up some actual facts before lettin’ the democrat lies fly through your blowhole like a broken siren (I’ve heard your annual scream at the sky event…pathetic).

        Reply
      • Harry Callahan on April 25, 2019 at 6:32 pm

        Have the balls to post your regular post name shawn.

        Reply
  24. Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    I can’t cash that for you here, its not our check. I can cash checks that are from our bank, thats not from our bank, its not our account. You mean to tell me I can go right outside and access the account with an ATM card, but I can’t cash the check in here because its not your account. Do you mean to tell me I can access the account at the ATM, but not in here? Yes.

    Reply
  25. Anonymous on April 21, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Career criminal

    Reply
  26. Anonymous on April 23, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    People that own guns don’t prevent crimes they contribute too them

    Reply
    • Walt Kawolski on April 25, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      It’s “to” them…explains why your statement is stupid.

      Reply

