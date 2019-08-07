UPDATE: Ridge Man Sentenced to 15 years in Prison for Armed Robbery of Woman at ATM

UPDATE 8/7/2019: Victor John Lee Scotland, 30, of Ridge was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for a robbery that occurred on December 12, 2018, in Ridge, Maryland.

The Office of the State’s Attorney would like to thank Detective Melissa Hulse of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for her excellent work.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz was the prosecutor who handled the case.

UPDATE 4/17/2019: On Friday, April 12, 2019, Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge pleaded guilty to the armed robbery that occurred in December of 2018 at an ATM in Ridge.

Scottland could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and details of Scottland’s sentence will be released when it becomes available.

Scottland Remains in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

On Wednesday, December 12, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Officers made contact with an adult female who advised she had been using an ATM located at the 13000 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge.

As the female completed the transaction and was walking back to her vehicle, she was confronted by an unknown black male armed with a handgun who demanded money.

After the unknown male was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of currency, he fled the scene on foot.

The investigation was continued by the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Investigatory leads were developed and Victor John Lee Scottland, 30, of Ridge, was developed as a suspect.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at a Scottland’s home and items of evidentiary value were located.

At the time, Scottland had two open warrants for his arrest through Calvert County and Charles County and was taken into custody without incident.

After an interview with a detective, Scottland was charged with the following criminal violations:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Second-Degree Assault

Theft less than $100

Scottland remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond review.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext *1996 or via e-mail Melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.



On Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General in Ridge for the reported armed robbery.

The robbery occurred by the ATM, the victim stated the gunman jumped out of the bushes and pointed gun at her and demanded money.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of us currency and left in his vehicle. He was described as having a dark colored jacket/coat and camo pants.

Police are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

