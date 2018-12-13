VIDEO: Bomb Threats Reported Across the United States and Southern Maryland

December 13, 2018

On Thursday, December 13, at approximately 2:10 p.m., police responded to Exploration Drive, in Lexington Park for the reported bomb threat.

At least one bomb threat was also reported in Charles County.

The threats appear to be coming in thru emails.

Units are also responding to a second location in St. Mary’s County.

A spokesman from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their have been have been multiple reports of emailed bomb threats to businesses, universities and newspapers across the country.

Many of the threats were emails that tried to extort the recipients out of money.

One Response to VIDEO: Bomb Threats Reported Across the United States and Southern Maryland

  1. Jake on December 13, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    the Trump wave is beginning, Trump voters are determined to keep him in office

    Reply

