VIDEO: Bomb Threats Reported Across the United States and Southern Maryland

On Thursday, December 13, at approximately 2:10 p.m., police responded to Exploration Drive, in Lexington Park for the reported bomb threat.

At least one bomb threat was also reported in Charles County.

The threats appear to be coming in thru emails.

Units are also responding to a second location in St. Mary’s County.

A spokesman from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their have been have been multiple reports of emailed bomb threats to businesses, universities and newspapers across the country.

Many of the threats were emails that tried to extort the recipients out of money.





We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

We’re working a number of bomb threat calls in OKC. There have been similar threats called into several locations around the country. No credible threat found at this point. We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant and call with anything suspicious. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 13, 2018