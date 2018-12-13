Flood Watch Issued for St. Mary’s County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for St. Mary’s County from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Moderate rainfall is expected with locally heavy rain possible. Rainfall amounts around 1 to 2 inches are most likely with locally higher amounts around 3 inches possible. Runoff from the

rainfall may cause creeks and streams to rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flooding in urban areas.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

