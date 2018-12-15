Kitchen Grease Fire in Dunkirk

December 14, 2018

On Thursday, December 13, 2018 at approximately 6:20 p.m., firefighters from Dunkirk and surrounding companies responded to 9516 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one-story single-family residence with smoke showing.

After investigating, firefighters found a grease fire in the kitchen that had extended into the cabinets and ceiling.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 10 minutes. No known injuries were reported.


