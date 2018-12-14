James Edwin Coffren (Eddie), 90, of Avenue, MD passed away on December 8, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born at home in District of Columbia on January 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Maude Elizabeth Coffren and Walter LaVerne Coffren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Naomi Coffren whom he married in Christ Church, Clinton, MD on Sunday, October 19, 1947, and whom passed away on June 1, 2018. He is survived by his children; Bruce Lee Coffren of Avenue, MD, Karen Virginia Coffren of Avenue, MD, and Keith Alan Coffren (Shelly) of Waldorf, MD. Six grandchildren Nicholas Coffren (Lauren), Branden Coffren, Chelsea Coffren, Matthew Coffren, Lauren Coffren Tomko and Shannon Coffren. 2 great-grandchildren; Alexander James Bailey and Noah Edward Coffren. Eddie was preceded in death by his son James Gregory Coffren, brother’s Walter LaVerne Coffren (Tiny), Norman Wallace Coffren and his sister Audrey Lucille Corbin.

Eddie graduated from District Heights School in 1944. He entered service on April 3, 1946 in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on October 2, 1947. He was a resident of Prince George’s and St. Mary’s Counties, MD. Eddie worked as an auto body repairman for Ourisman Chevrolet, Manhattan Auto, and Curtis Chevrolet until he retired in 1993. He also was part owner of Dry-Cleaning Store with his wife Barbara for 3 years. He enjoyed fishing, working in his vegetable garden and painting, his favorite country singer was Patsy Cline. Eddie was also a member of the American Legion Post 221.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Ball officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Nick Coffren, Branden Coffren, Matthew Coffren, Shane Blankenship, Frank Bottalico, III and Ben Norton.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650. To send flowers to the family of James Edwin “Eddie” Coffren, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store