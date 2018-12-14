Dorothy Beatrice Downs Hall, 95 of Lexington Park, MD formerly of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 9, 2018 in Chesapeake Shores Nursing Home Lexington Park, MD. Born on July 17, 1923 in Leonardtown, MD she was the daughter of the late Agnes LeOdie Raley and James Webster Downs. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Lancaster Eugene Hall whom she married on October 26, 1946 in St. Paul’s Methodist Church Leonardtown, MD and who preceded her in death on March 25, 1956. She is preceded in death by her daughter Dorothy Bernice Hall and siblings; James Raley Downs, Sister Bernice Downs, Virginia Gray, Mary Annette Guy, Ethel Hitte and Catherine Madel.

Dorothy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. She was employed as a Switchboard Operator for C & P Telephone Company for 35 years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Interment will follow in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Rebecca Kessler, Taylor McCarthy, Edward Boswell, Karen Ruffner, Arlene Boswell and Crystal Miedzinski-Lord.

Contributions may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.