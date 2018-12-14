Kenneth Delano “Sonny” Greenwell, 85, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on December 10, 2018. Born on November 26, 1933, in Hollywood, MD, he was the son of the late Valley Ignatius and Blanche Elizabeth Greenwell. He was the loving and caring husband of the late Margaret Wood Greenwell, whom he married on April 16, 1955, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Ridge, MD. During their 62 wonderful years together, he built their first two homes, with her working by his side. They later moved to a beautiful home on the water in Hollywood, which they designed. All were meticulously manicured, as grass cutting was a favorite pastime of theirs.

Sonny is survived by his children, Deborah A. Morgan (Mike) and Susan C. Gatton (John). He was blessed with five grandchildren; Michael A. Morgan II (Julie), KellyJo A. Haines (Kris), Bryan W. Owens, Ashley L. Mattingly (Alan), and Brooke G. Gatton and seven Great-grandchildren; Lila A. Haines, Abigail R. Morgan, Gabriel W. Morgan, Asher L. Haines, Liam A. Mattingly, Carson G. Mattingly, and Addison V. Mattingly. He is survived as well by three sisters, Mary McKenny, Agnes Poe and Dorothy Sickle, and one brother-in-law, Charles A. Wood (Carolyn). In addition to his parents he is predeceased by siblings; James Elmer Greenwell, Evelyn Muzzuco, Ignatius (Nace) Greenwell, Henry Chester Greenwell and Margaret Wilson.

Sonny was an honest, hardworking man of many talents and a skilled craftsman; always willing to take on another project. After graduation from Great Mills High School in 1951, he went to work for Kirby Glass Company in Great Mills, before moving on to the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland retiring in 1988, after 32 years of employment. He took great pride in and developed many great friendships during his time serving in the U. S. Army National Guard. Whether you called him Sonny, Kenny, KD, Doc, Dad or Pop-Pop, he made a lasting impression. His greatest contribution was being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He supported all in his family with whatever endeavor they took on. His love was unwavering. He always treasured his time spent with his family and friends. Ever and always, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his priority.

He often talked about the “good ole days”. Whether at work or play, Sonny was going to enjoy whatever it was he was doing. He especially enjoyed tinkering with whatever needed to be fixed or built, playing cards with his work friends and his neighborhood friends (who were more like family), casinos, horse racing, NASCAR racing, and bathtub racing. Later with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a beaming Pop-Pop cheering at every event; he was going to be there. He enjoyed firing up the old charcoal grill for burnt hot dogs and marshmallows for the Rascals. He was their greatest advocate and fan.

The family will receive friends on December 13, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be: Michael A. Morgan II, Bryan W. Owens, Jamie Wilson, James (Bo) McKenny, Jr., Wayne Wood, and Melvin Dean. Honorary Pallbearers are: KellyJo A. Haines, Ashley L. Mattingly, and Brooke G. Gatton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 or the Cancer Care and Infusion Center of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, P. O. Box 527, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

