Lawrence Donovan Potter, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Ridge, MD on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 surrounded by family and his devoted dog “Bear”.

Lawrence was a native of Great Mills, MD, born and raised on the farm “White Plains”. Born September 16, 1930, he was the seventh of eight children of Wathon C. and Cora E. Potter. Lawrence, also known as PopPop, Mr.P and Uncle Lawrence, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He married Mary Helen Montgomery in 1950 and together raised five children – Donnie, Joe, Valerie, Kevin and Kathleen. After living a short time in D.C., and working as a butcher for Giant Food Stores, they moved to Waldorf, MD. Lawrence worked for Southern Maryland Gas Company briefly before he and Mary Helen started their own family business in 1956, known today as Potter Heating & Electric, Inc.

In 1980, he married Monalea Fratz, and in 1990 he moved back to St. Mary’s County at his present home in Ridge known as “Pleasure Point” where many parties and reunions were enjoyed by family and friends.

Lawrence loved life, loved living on the water and loved eating seafood. He served as a past Charles County Little league coach, past president of Charles County electrical board, past president of Izaak Walton League and past president of the Men’s’ Bowling League at Waldorf’s Curley’s Bowling Alley. He was a parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD, and a past member of the choir. He was a small aircraft pilot, avid fisherman, bird hunter, dog lover and a person who always wanted to “get to know or help everyone in the room”. For many years he made his annual pheasant hunting trip to Kansas and goose hunting trip to Chestertown, MD. Lawrence enjoyed many annual family vacations to Deep Creek Lake, MD, and traveled the world often with family and friends.

Lawrence is survived by his first wife Mary Helen; children, Donnie Potter, Joe Potter, Valerie Simpson (Arthur), Kevin Potter and Kathleen Burch (Philip); 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sisters-in-law Mary Potter and Frances Potter; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Monalea; and his siblings, Blondell Hammett, Cleveland Potter, Violet Smith, Rosalie LeDonne, Calvin Potter, Meb Potter and Francis Potter.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 2pm-5pm with prayers at 4pm at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. On Monday, December 17, 2018, visitation will begin at the Church at 10am with Mass of Christian burial at 11am celebrated by Msgr. Oliver McGready, concelebrant Rev. Scott Woods. Interment to follow in the Church cemetery. Immediately following interment, fellowship will be held at Mary’s Hope, 18050 Church Cove Lane, St. Inigoes, MD 20684.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons – Eric Potter, Mark Potter, Nicholas Simpson, Cody Burch, Brady O’Neil and Jeremy Donahue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School, 16560 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680, or Hospice of St. Mary’s, 22699 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.