Frederick Matthew Holton, 76 of Mechanicsville, MD, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.
