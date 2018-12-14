Frederick Matthew Holton, 76

December 14, 2018

Frederick Matthew Holton, 76 of Mechanicsville, MD, entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

