Joanne Love Roberts, originally from Loveville, MD, passed suddenly on December 5, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Joanne was born October 6, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD.

She is survived by her husband, William Roberts III, daughter Bonnie Therres (Joe), grandchildren Keith Therres, Brittany Renner (Thomas), one sister, Brenda Love Thomas (Matthew), her forever friend, Mary Tice, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son, Robert Burroughs, sister, Mary Ellen Endsley, and parents, Vivian and John B. Love.

Joanne was definitely a “people” person and had many wonderful friends she loved spending time with. She enjoyed quilting, working in stained glass and mosaics, being around the water, playing games, working in her flowers, and most of all spending time with her daughter and grandchildren who she thought of as the sunshine of her life. Her other love was for animals, especially her dachshunds, Lucky, Checkers, and Fritz. Joanne completed one of her childhood dreams to visit every state in the country.

Joanne graduated from Margaret Brent High School, received an AA from Charles County Community College and a B.S. degree from the University of MD, University College in 1982. She retired as the Manager of Computer Operations of the Gas Research Institute in 1999 and moved to the “Creek” in Heathsville, VA to enjoy the good life, spending countless hours on her porch enjoying the water and scenery. Many winters were spent in Myrtle Beach where she and Bill eventually bought a winter home there and spent most of the year meeting new friends and enjoying all the activities available in the area, only going back to the Virginia riverside for summers.

Joanne felt that she was very blessed for all the opportunities she had and all the wonderful friends she met along the way, but she is also anxious to pick up her animals at the Rainbow Bridge and to see her son again.

Visitors may call on the family between 5:00PM and 8:00PM on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 206222 with Words of Remembrance at 7PM. Visitors may also call between 9AM-10AM on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to your local Animal Shelter or the Arthritis Foundation.

