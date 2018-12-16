Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Flips Multiple Times in Lexington Park

On Saturday, December 15, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Gate two of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle on its side in a parking lot, with one subject trapped in the vehicle.

It took approximately 10 minutes for firefighters to extricate the single patient from the vehicle, who was then handed over to awaiting emergency medical personnel.

The single patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Maryland State Police are currently investigating the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.

