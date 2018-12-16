Early Morning Crash in Lexington Park Sends One to Hospital

On Sunday, December 16, 2018 at approximately 2:25 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Three Notch Road, in the area of Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident that was reported as one vehicle overturned and one person possibly trapped.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the wood line, with no entrapment.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The vehicle was traveling southbound, when it crossed the center line, went off road and struck at least 2 utility boxes, came back to right lane, went off road and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest off the roadway.

Police are currently investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

Speed and impaired driving appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

