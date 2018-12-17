The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Would Like to Put Money in Your Stocking

Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County.

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Calvert County Crime Solvers by calling 1-410-535-TIPS.

All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.



On February 11, 2018, the suspects (pictured above) were involved in a theft from Wal-Mart located in Dunkirk, Maryland. The suspects stole 7 HP All in One computers. Refer to case #18-7234. On March 7, 2018, the suspects (pictured above) were involved in a theft from Weis Market located in Dowell, Maryland. The suspects stole steaks and shrimp. Refer to case #18-11888 On April 12, 2018, the suspect (pictured above) attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill (SN-JB00000000T) at the Lusby Shell located at 11550 HG Trueman Rd, Lusby, Maryland. The vehicle he entered, and left the scene in, was a blue Toyota Camry. Refer to case #18-19201. On July 13, 2018, the suspect (pictured above) entered an office building located in the 100 block of Hospital Rd, Prince Frederick and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The suspect left in a red/maroon 2004-2006 Toyota Corolla, 4 door, with a sunroof. Refer to case #18-37335. On July 30 and August 7, 2018, the suspect (pictured in all 6 photos above) entered Roland’s Supermarket located in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland and stole several bottles of Grey Goose Vodka. The suspect possibly goes by the name “CJ”. Refer to case #18-40830. On May 21, 2018, the suspects pictured above committed an armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy located in Dunkirk, Maryland. The suspects jumped the counter and demanded prescription medication. The suspects fled in a white four-door passenger vehicle (pictured above). Refer to case #18-26791. On November 9 and November 16, 2018, the suspect (pictured above) entered the Harris Teeter located in Dunkirk, Maryland and walked out without paying for 2 carts full of groceries. Refer to Scott McMillion at 410-212-1321.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to put money in your stocking, by identifying the suspects pictured.