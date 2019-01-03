First Commissioners Public Forum in 2019 to be Held January 8

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host their first Public Forum of the New Year on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The forum will take place in their meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

Citizens unable to attend in person, but wishing to voice a concern, may do so on the county’s social media platforms. Comments and questions can be posted using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/StMarysCountyGovernment or Twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov). Time permitting, comments and questions will be read during the forum. Citizens should include their full name and the location in the county in which they live when posting to social media. Social Media comments will become part of the official record.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Atlantic Broadband Cable and streamed live for online viewing on the at https://stmarysmd.viebit.com/player_live.php?hash=177caff4-f883-4366-9b67-b47f2b974e96 or on the county’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov/live.

The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, January 13, at 7 p.m. Videos of the Forums are also available for on demand viewing on the county’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov?feature=mhee as well as the St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 video on demand site at https://www.stmarysmd.com/video/.

Individuals wishing to speak at the Public Forum will be allowed up to three (3) minutes to address the Commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five (5) minutes to speak.) Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County can be reached via e-mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by U.S. mail at Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold three additional Public Forums in 2019 on the following dates:

April 9

July 9

October 8

All Public Forums will be held in the commissioners meeting room beginning at 6:30 p.m.