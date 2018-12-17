Dameron Man Arrested for Home Invasion, Burglary, Assault and Theft

On Friday, December 14, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46300 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary in progress.

Contact was made with individuals at the residence who advised Benjamin Leon Sanders, 40 of Dameron, arrived at the residence armed with a tire iron. Sanders forced his way into the residence, and assaulted two victims inside the residence.

One of the victims reported minor injuries from the assault. Sanders then stole various prescription medications and fled the residence.

Deputy First Class McCuen, ultimately located Sanders and charged him with the following:

Home Invasion

Burglary-Third Degree

Assault Second Degree

Theft

Sanders is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status awaiting a bond review.

