Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Mechanicsville

On Friday, December 14, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Thompson’s Corner Road, in the area of White Marsh School in Mechanicsville for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene with the corrected location off of Redstone Lane and advised to start a Brush truck as the vehicle was located out in a field with limited access.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 15 minutes and operated on scene for a total of thirty minutes.

No injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.

