Police Investigating Stabbing of an Off-Duty Charles County Sheriff’s Officer at Fort Washington Tavern

On December 16, 2018, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to a tavern in the 9000 block of Livingston Road, in Fort Washington for the report of a stabbing.

The preliminary investigation reveals a dispute between the victim and suspect escalated into the stabbing. After being stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation with a male suspect inside a tavern, the victim drew his handgun toward the suspect. The suspect then ran out of the establishment, and the victim then re-holstered his weapon.

The stabbing suspect, Christopher DeWitt, 40, of Alexandria, VA, was was located across the street and arrested.

DeWitt was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The stabbing victim was an off-duty officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The six-year veteran, was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with the PGPD. In addition, and in accordance with agency policy, the CCSO Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated an administrative investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

