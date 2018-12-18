UPDATE: Woman Turned in Purse to Police Same Day it was Found

UPDATE: The individual has been identified, and she turned the purse in to the Department of Defense police that same day, However, notification was not made to the victim.

Deputy Chase will be following up to ensure that the victim gets the purse back.

12/18/2018 Official Press Release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at approximately 8:25 a.m., the suspect took the victim’s purse found in a shopping cart at the California Walmart store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the female suspect or this incident is asked to call Dep. Robert Chase at 301-475-4200, ext. *8079 or email Robert.Chase@stmarysmd.com.

CASE# 68124-18