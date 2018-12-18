Troopers Respond to Twenty-Five Impaired Driving Crashes Over The Weekend

Maryland State Police responded to twenty five impaired driving crashes this past weekend.

From Prince George’s County to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, troopers responded to 25 alcohol or drug related crashes between Friday, December 14 and Sunday, December 16, 2018. Nine of the crashes occurred in Baltimore County and four occurred in Prince George’s County. The remaining twelve impaired driving crashes occurred in other regions of the state.

In addition to responding to the impaired driving crashes this past weekend, troopers throughout the state made 48 DUI arrests. The Maryland State Police want to remind drivers that troopers will be working additional impaired driving patrols throughout the holiday season into the New Year.

Those using alcohol during upcoming celebrations are urged to make plans for a sober driver to take them home before they begin drinking. Multiple transportation options are available for those who will be drinking that keep them from behind the wheel.

It is estimated to cost someone arrested for impaired driving about $10,000 for legal fees, fines, lost wages and multiple other reasons. That cost is just for a simple arrest. If a crash is involved, the cost goes up exponentially, since a price cannot be placed on a life lost.

