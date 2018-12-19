The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Begins Preseason Trout Stocking

Winter Fishing Tradition in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering anglers an early start to the spring trout season before winter even begins.

Starting the week of December 17, 2018, the department will conduct preseason trout stocking at several popular fishing locations. Early trout stocking will include several impoundments that will receive their annual allotments in a single stocking.

“Fishing in Maryland is a year-round activity,” Fishing and Boating Services Director David Blazer said. “Some of our most die-hard anglers come out in the winter. This is a unique opportunity to have those efforts rewarded, and it’s also an ideal time for new anglers to get their license and learn the sport and tradition.”

The state’s hatcheries are raising more than a quarter million brown, golden and rainbow trout, which will be stocked in more than 130 locations across 14 counties during the 2019 spring season.

The stocking schedule and daily updates are available online as well as the department’s regional service centers and license agents. Anglers can also receive stocking notifications by email or calling 800-688-3467.

The trout stocking program is funded by the sale of nontidal fishing licenses, trout stamps and federal Sport Fish Restoration Program funds.