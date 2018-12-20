Maximum Deployment Initiative

For the seventh year in a row, Sheriff Tim Cameron is implementing Maximum Deployment of Sheriff’s Office personnel throughout St. Mary’s County this holiday season.

A public roll call will take place on December 21, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Leonardtown McKay’s, located at 40845 Merchants Lane in Leonardtown. The press and public are invited to attend and tour the Mobile Command Center. The Maryland State Police will also be providing personnel to assist and coordinate activities.

Maximum Deployment is an initiative designed for high visibility patrols and to provide increased presence around shopping centers, roadways, and neighboring communities, to ensure safety during the holiday season. Maximum Deployment is in addition to other initiatives and law enforcement activities to ensure safety during the holiday season.