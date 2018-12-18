Contract Awarded for St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center Expansion

After years of planning and budget discussions, a contract was awarded Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, to make additions and improvements to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved a $25,696,000 contract to Scheibel Construction of Huntingtown. The company recently completed the Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School and College of Southern Maryland Wellness Center in Leonardtown.

Under the contract, a new 64-bed women’s wing will be added to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center along with a new medical services unit. Vacated existing space will be renovated for Pretrial Services office space and laundry services area. The work also includes upgrades to the facility’s heating and air-conditioning system and security improvements.

The overall jail expansion project will be designed in the current fiscal 2019 year, followed by construction of the additions in fiscal 2020 and security and HVAC renovations in fiscal 2021.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County unanimously approved the design-build contract.

“This is actually a big day,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt said. “The jail’s finally going to get built.”

Major Michael Merican said, “We are extremely grateful to the County Commissioners for their support in this project. The detention center has been in need of upgrades and renovations for several years. Built in 1989, it is an aging facility and the jail’s population continues to grow in size and in needs, often medical. This project award will go a long way in meeting some of the needs for the community.”

The Detention and Rehabilitation Center currently has a capacity of 230 beds.

